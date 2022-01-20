City of Auburn to launch first-ever Citizens’ Academy program

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn is launching a new program that will give a behind-the-scenes look at city operations.

Citizens’ Academy will allow residents to look at the work done by all 19 city departments through conversation, presentations, and tours.

City officials say participants will graduate from the program with knowledge of day-to-day operations and a deeper relationship with fellow members of the community and city staff.

“The Academy is a program designed for Auburn residents who desire to be more engaged, informed and involved with their community,” said Allison Blankenship, Citizens’ Academy coordinator. “We hope people graduate from the program feeling more connected to the city they call home.”

Participants can expect to learn things such as what goes into the inspection process of a new development.

Officials say interested applicants should be able to commit to attending the majority, if not all, of the seven sessions.

Sessions will be completed on weekdays and applicants should have approval from their employers to participate in the free program.

The city says a full schedule will be announced when applications go live on February 14. The deadline to apply is February 28.

