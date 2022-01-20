Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

City of Auburn to launch first-ever Citizens’ Academy program

Citizens' Academy will allow residents to look at the work done by all 19 city departments...
Citizens' Academy will allow residents to look at the work done by all 19 city departments through conversation, presentations, and tours.(Source: City of Auburn)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn is launching a new program that will give a behind-the-scenes look at city operations.

Citizens’ Academy will allow residents to look at the work done by all 19 city departments through conversation, presentations, and tours.

City officials say participants will graduate from the program with knowledge of day-to-day operations and a deeper relationship with fellow members of the community and city staff.

“The Academy is a program designed for Auburn residents who desire to be more engaged, informed and involved with their community,” said Allison Blankenship, Citizens’ Academy coordinator. “We hope people graduate from the program feeling more connected to the city they call home.”

Participants can expect to learn things such as what goes into the inspection process of a new development.

Officials say interested applicants should be able to commit to attending the majority, if not all, of the seven sessions.

Sessions will be completed on weekdays and applicants should have approval from their employers to participate in the free program.

The city says a full schedule will be announced when applications go live on February 14. The deadline to apply is February 28.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus woman arrested for insurance fraud
Columbus woman arrested for insurance fraud
Talbot County Probate & Magistrate Judge Sherrell Terry has died suddenly at age 45.
Talbot County Judge Sherrell Terry found dead in her home
Family members of the 71-year-old say she will be remembered for always trying to do the right...
Grandmother second bystander killed by Columbus gunfire in last six months
Columbus police seek info after 71-year-old woman shot, killed while driving
Columbus police seek info after 71-year-old woman shot, killed while driving
Pedestrian dead after hit by vehicle on New Franklin Rd. in LaGrange

Latest News

What’s the status of Child Tax Credit payments?
What’s the status of Child Tax Credit payments?
What’s the status of Child Tax Credit payments?
Legislators started their first day of the special session in a public hearing where they...
Agencies tell Ala. lawmakers how they would use COVID-19 relief funds
It’s been four years since 32-year-old Branden Denson was gunned down outside the Pizza Hut on...
‘I just want to see justice’: Columbus mom fed up with delays in son’s murder trial