Colder Temperatures Settle In & Stick Around

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heavy showers are moving out, and Friday will only feature a chance at a few additional showers with much colder air settling in. Highs will stay in the 40s on Friday and Saturday with the wind making it feel even colder. Look for lows in the 20s early Sunday and early Monday mornings, and some will be down in the 20s (with most below freezing) early Saturday morning too. We will see sunshine building back in for the weekend, and highs will try to get back in the 50s on Sunday. Early next week will feature another chance of rain by Tuesday, follow by another shot of cooler air. Highs will stay in the 50s next week with overnight lows mainly in the 30s. It’s possible we could be dealing with another chance of rain by next Friday and Saturday, but we’ll keep an eye on it for you!

