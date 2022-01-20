Business Break
Cool and Soggy Thursday, Showers slowly taper down this afternoon

Tyler’s Forecast
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain is moving through our area today and will slowly diminish in coverage this afternoon. Troup and Chambers County will likely be drying out around lunch, Columbus by 2 or 3 PM, and our southern areas near Americus around late afternoon and early evening. It will be cloudy and turning cooler this afternoon as temperatures hover in the upper 40s and lower 50s most of the day. Temperatures begin to fall by late afternoon and it will turn a bit breezy. Cloudy and cooler tonight. A few quick showers are possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s so we don’t have to worry about slick roads in the morning. Friday looks a little drier than previously thought. Thursday’s cold front will be far enough to our south with an area of low pressure near the coast of Florida. We are now much more confident that the wintry precip (ice and snow) will stay off to our east and northeast across middle and eastern Georgia up through the Carolinas. The worst conditions there will be late Friday, Friday night and early Saturday. We’ll have some occasional light showers around parts of the Chattahoochee Valley Friday. It will mainly be cloudy, cold and feeling damp. Highs in the low 40s in most places. Clouds linger Friday night but it should be dry. Lows near freezing early Saturday. A pretty cold weekend is on tap with highs in the 40s to maybe near 50 Sunday. Clouds at first Saturday should give way to more and more sunshine. We’ll dip into the 20s again Sunday and Monday mornings. Our high Monday climbs into the 50s with sun most of the day. Another cold front is due in here Tuesday providing another potential for rain and falling temperatures. It will likely stay colder than average for the rest of January!

