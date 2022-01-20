Business Break
Former Ft. Benning Commanding General dies at 91(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The local military community is mourning as a former Commanding General on Fort Benning has passed away.

The National Infantry Museum confirms to us that retired 3 Star General Sam Wetzel died Thursday morning, Jan. 20, at 91 years old. They say funeral arrangements have already been made, but the family has not announced those yet.

Wetzel graduated from West Point in 1952 and served 34 years in the U.S. Army. He commanded different platoons and companies during the Korean and Vietnam Wars, plus in Germany.

Five years after taking command on Fort Benning, Wetzel retired from the Army in 1986. The military awards for this cancer survivor include the Distinguished Service Medal and Bronze Star.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

