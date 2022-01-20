Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Georgia unemployment rate again falls to new all-time low

Fist bump
Fist bump(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA - Georgia’s unemployment rate fell to an another all-time low of 2.6% in December.

It’s the third month in a row the state’s jobless rate fell to a new record low.

The state Department of Labor also reported Thursday that a record number of individuals reported having a job in Georgia in November, staying above 5 million.

MORE | Ga. aid agency launches new program even as old one ails

Georgia’s jobless rate has fallen every month since hitting an all-time high of 12.5% at the start of the pandemic in April 2020.

Employer payrolls rose by 24,000 in Georgia in December, reaching 4.64 million.

Payrolls remain slightly below their pre-pandemic peak according to the separate employer survey.

Industries with more than 10,000 job postings included health care, 30,000; retail trade, 17,000; accommodation and food services, 15,000; finance and insurance, 13,000; manufacturing, 11,000; and professional, scientific and technical services, 10,000.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talbot County Probate & Magistrate Judge Sherrell Terry has died suddenly at age 45.
Talbot County Judge Sherrell Terry found dead in her home
Columbus woman arrested for insurance fraud
Columbus woman arrested for insurance fraud
Family members of the 71-year-old say she will be remembered for always trying to do the right...
Grandmother second bystander killed by Columbus gunfire in last six months
Columbus police searching for missing 14-year-old Dajanece Goldsboro - pictured on the left.
Columbus police searching for missing 14-year-old
Authorities investigate possible hate crime after noose found in Talbot Co.
Authorities investigate possible hate crime after noose found in Talbot Co.

Latest News

The largest grower in the nation of vegetable and plants for home gardens has moved and...
Bonnie Plants opens new Opelika headquarters
Applications for local business grants now open
Applications for local business grants now open
City officials say applications will be on a first come, first serve basis until all available...
Grants available for Columbus small businesses impacted by pandemic
The orange-and-white-themed burger chain opened Monday morning near Toomer’s Corner.
Whataburger opens in downtown Auburn