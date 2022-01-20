Business Break
Goodwill hosts multi-employer job fair in Phenix City

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City partnered with Goodwill to host a multi-employer job fair on January 20.

Hundreds of jobs were available for job seekers.

Some employers in attendance included the Columbus Police Department and the Muscogee County School District.

The job fair was open to the public. Organizers say if you missed today, no worries.

“Due to the pandemic, all resources need to be taken advantage of. We’re just one of many,” said Chris Mauer, Manager of the Phenix City Goodwill Career Center. “We’ve got manufacturing, warehouse, we’ve got some temp positions, Expert Cleanings here and we’ve got construction, we’ve got Food Services, multiple industries here today with us.”

The Phenix City Goodwill Career Center is open Monday - Thursday from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

