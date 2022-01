AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The 2022 Health and Fitness Fair in Auburn has been postponed.

The fair was originally scheduled for January 22 at the Frank Brown Recreation Center. This comes after multiple vendors cancelled.

A new date will be announced in the future.

For more information, contact Maura Toohey at 334-501-2940.

