LaGrange City Council mourning loss of fellow councilman

LaGrange City Council mourning loss of fellow councilman
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A city councilman passed away Thursday morning, according to the City of LaGrange’s Facebook page.

District 2 City Councilman, LeGree McCamey, passed away Thursday, January 20, at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.

“LeGree was always a team player,” said good friend and fellow District 2 City Councilman Dr. Willie T. Edmondson. “He did what he felt was best for all of the city residents. He was a great advocate for District 2.”

According to the LaGrange City Council, McCamey served on the council for 14 years and was first elected to the LaGrange City Council in 2007.

“LeGree McCamey was a strong supporter of the City of LaGrange,” said City Manager Meg Kelsey. “He was quiet and reserved, but carried a strong voice and vision. His leadership and guidance will be forever missed.”

McCamey was 63 years old.

