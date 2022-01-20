Business Break
McDonald’s expanding test of McPlant burger in US stores

FILE - This June 25, 2019, photo shows the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh. ...
FILE - This June 25, 2019, photo shows the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh. McDonald’s is expanding U.S. testing of its meatless McPlant burger. The company said the McPlant __ which it's developing with plant-based protein company Beyond Meat __ will be tested at 600 stores in the San Francisco and Dallas areas starting Feb. 14, 2022.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - McDonald’s is expanding sales of its meatless McPlant burger to hundreds of locations.

The company said the McPlant, which it co-developed with plant-based protein company Beyond Meat, will be sold at 600 stores in the San Francisco and Dallas areas starting Feb. 14.

It’s a major expansion for the McPlant, which was introduced last November at eight stores in Texas, Iowa, Louisiana and California.

McDonald’s said the larger product test will help it understand customer demand.

McDonald’s has been slower to market with a plant-based burger than rivals. Burger King introduced the plant-based Impossible Whopper, made by Beyond Meat rival Impossible Foods, in 2019.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

