MILITARY MATTERS: Increase in Army Signing Bonus Designed to Help With Recruiting

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - For the first time in history, the U.S. Army is offering a $50,000 signing bonus to anyone who enlists for 6 years, that move getting a thumbs of from recruiters in Georgia and nationwide.

Staff Sergeant James Moreno, an Army recruiting station commander, says there are a few factors in addition to the pandemic that are making it difficult to find new army recruits.

“One of the biggest challenges we face is roughly 24 percent of individuals are qualified to join the military through our initial entry standards, this could range from anything between medical history and law violations,” SSG Moreno said.

He says the Army also competes with private sectors for potential recruits, but having the army enlistment bonus now be the highest it’s ever been helps them be more competitive.

“I believe this is going to have a positive impact. I think it just shows how competitive a career with the us army can be compared to its civilian counterpart,” SSG Moreno said.

The previous enlistment bonus maximum was $40,000 for six years of service. SSG Moreno says this new enlistment bonus is offered to qualified individuals who meet the standards of military enlistment.

Along with the higher enlistment bonus for those signing for 2 years active duty and 2 years in the reserve, other recruiting incentives, according to recruiters in Augusta GA, include: choosing an initial duty station--maybe closer to your home and family; 84 different career fields from combat engineers to paralegals; and the opportunity to get job training and skills while going to college through the reserve.

SFC Charles Clayton, from the Augusta recruiting station, said, “Take a hard look at yourself and where you are anybody and everybody can benefit from the army and what we offer. It doesn’t matter what walk of life and stage of life you’re in right now...the Army is always something that can make you better and no matter what branch or job you choose, make sure it’s something you’re happy doing.”

As for that bonus, there some conditions: it has to be a job in the service that is deemed a critical skill that the army needs at the time.

