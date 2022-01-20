Muscogee County School District to launch virtual program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District is launching a new virtual program.

This program will launch in the 2022-2023 school year. School leaders say this program will be different from previous programs over the past couple of years.

9th and 10th graders will participate in the program during the first year. 8th and 11th graders will be added in year two. Then in year three, 6th, 7th and 12th graders will be added.

Parents and guardians will have to fill out an application for their child.

They will be available later this year.

