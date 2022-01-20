Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Muscogee County School District to launch virtual program

Muscogee County School District logo
Muscogee County School District logo(Source: Muscogee County School District)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District is launching a new virtual program.

This program will launch in the 2022-2023 school year. School leaders say this program will be different from previous programs over the past couple of years.

9th and 10th graders will participate in the program during the first year. 8th and 11th graders will be added in year two. Then in year three, 6th, 7th and 12th graders will be added.

Parents and guardians will have to fill out an application for their child.

They will be available later this year.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talbot County Probate & Magistrate Judge Sherrell Terry has died suddenly at age 45.
Talbot County Judge Sherrell Terry found dead in her home
Columbus woman arrested for insurance fraud
Columbus woman arrested for insurance fraud
Family members of the 71-year-old say she will be remembered for always trying to do the right...
Grandmother second bystander killed by Columbus gunfire in last six months
Columbus police searching for missing 14-year-old Dajanece Goldsboro - pictured on the left.
Columbus police searching for missing 14-year-old
Authorities investigate possible hate crime after noose found in Talbot Co.
Authorities investigate possible hate crime after noose found in Talbot Co.

Latest News

Former Ft. Benning Commanding General dies at 91
Former Ft. Benning Commanding General dies at 91
MILITARY MATTERS: Increase in Army Signing Bonus Designed to Help With Recruiting
MILITARY MATTERS: Increase in Army Signing Bonus Designed to Help With Recruiting
Goodwill hosts multi-employer job fair in Phenix City
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office searching for sex offender
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office searching for sex offender