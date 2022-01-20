Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office searching for sex offender

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office searching for sex offender
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office searching for sex offender(Source: Muscogee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help for information leading to the location of a sex offender.

Danny McCasland is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender and violation of probation in Muscogee County.

Deputies say if you see McCasland, do not under any circumstance attempt to capture them.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of McCasland is urged to contact the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office at 706-653-4225. If you’d like to remain anonymous, call 706-225-4285.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talbot County Probate & Magistrate Judge Sherrell Terry has died suddenly at age 45.
Talbot County Judge Sherrell Terry found dead in her home
Columbus woman arrested for insurance fraud
Columbus woman arrested for insurance fraud
Family members of the 71-year-old say she will be remembered for always trying to do the right...
Grandmother second bystander killed by Columbus gunfire in last six months
Columbus police searching for missing 14-year-old Dajanece Goldsboro - pictured on the left.
Columbus police searching for missing 14-year-old
Fleming says, instead of flunking him for cheating, his white college professor began to tutor...
Columbus man, ex-gang member’s life turned around with help from professor

Latest News

LaGrange City Council mourning loss of fellow councilman
LaGrange City Council mourning loss of fellow councilman
Health and fitness fair postponed in Auburn
Health and Fitness Fair postponed in Auburn
Quarry Dynamics is investing $10 million into building a crypto-mining facility in Americus.
Americus to welcome new cryptocurrency company
Authorities investigate possible hate crime after noose found in Talbot Co.
Authorities investigate possible hate crime after noose found in Talbot Co.