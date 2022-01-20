Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office searching for sex offender

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help for information leading to the location of a sex offender.

Danny McCasland is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender and violation of probation in Muscogee County.

Deputies say if you see McCasland, do not under any circumstance attempt to capture them.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of McCasland is urged to contact the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office at 706-653-4225. If you’d like to remain anonymous, call 706-225-4285.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.