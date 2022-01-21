Cold and dreary Friday, Drying out this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Happy Friday! Cloudy, cold and a bit breezy today. We’ll have occasional light rain showers and drizzle especially from Columbus and points south/east starting around midday and through the afternoon. It should be mainly dry up toward the I-85 corridor. Highs in the low to mid 40s. There will be a wintry mix well to our south and eventually to our northeast later today and tonight. Far east Georgia and especially the Carolinas are expected to have impacts from ice and snow. Locally, clouds hang tough tonight. A few rain showers are possible during the evening. A low near freezing Saturday morning. Pesky clouds stay are forecast to stay in place for at least the first half of Saturday before we slowly break out into some sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. We clear out Saturday night and Sunday. As a result, we’ll start off in the mid 20s Sunday. Wall to wall sunshine will allow us to top out in the low 50s. It gets a little warmer Monday afternoon (mid 50s) ahead of our next weather maker. The clouds and rain potential returns by Tuesday. This will lead to another shot of colder air the rest of next week. We likely remain below the average high of 59 and average low of 38 for most, if not all, of the days left in January.

