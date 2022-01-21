Business Break
Cold Weekend Ahead; Rain Chances Return Next Tuesday

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures will stay below average for the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s and lows down in the 20s. Early Sunday, we will see our coldest temperatures with low to mid 20s in some spots. While we will have some clouds around early Saturday, look for decreasing clouds through the day with sunny skies expected on Sunday. Clouds will quickly increase again on Monday with temperatures back in the middle 50s, and that will be out ahead of our next rainmaker on Tuesday with scattered showers at times during the day. Wednesday and Thursday look dry and cool with highs again falling into the 40s and 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s. Look for our next storm system to impact the area by NEXT Friday and Saturday, and we will have to monitor temperatures as the precipitation moves in to see if any winter weather concerns are possible. Stay tuned!

