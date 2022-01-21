Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus businessman hosts “barbershop talk” to discuss crime issues

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:35 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With Columbus just wrapping up a record year for homicides, many in the community are hoping for change in 2022.

A group of men gathered at Delontaye Taylor’s Studio X, a local barbershop, Thursday night to talk about the issues leading to the violence.

A panel of nine men, including local Attorney and Activist Teddy Reese, spoke on the issues on crime. They set aside time to honor Muscogee County Sheriff’s Deputy Sergeant Sherman Peebles who died of COVID-19 last year.

‘’I think its amazing that we can provide this to the city because these kids really don’t care nowadays,” said Delontaye Taylor, organizer. “These kids are really doing what they want. Like we talked about in the panel, they don’t have they don’t fear anything. That’s why you see all these deaths and all of these killers in the city because they don’t fear. And they don’t even fear God if you ask me - and it’s unfortunate.”

Taylor says providing this event to the community means a lot to him. He says he hope it can encourage others to get out and make change.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talbot County Probate & Magistrate Judge Sherrell Terry has died suddenly at age 45.
Talbot County Judge Sherrell Terry found dead in her home
Columbus woman arrested for insurance fraud
Columbus woman arrested for insurance fraud
Authorities investigate possible hate crime after noose found in Talbot Co.
Authorities investigate possible hate crime after noose found in Talbot Co.
What’s the status of Child Tax Credit payments?
Muscogee County School District to launch virtual program

Latest News

Former Ft. Benning Commanding General dies at 91
Former Ft. Benning Commanding General dies at 91
Columbus business owner hosts “barbershop talk” to discuss crime issues
Columbus business owner hosts “barbershop talk” to discuss crime issues
Ga. implements new mortgage assistance program
An organization and businesses throughout the Fountain City are coming together to raise...
Nonprofit amping up human trafficking awareness in Columbus