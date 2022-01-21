Columbus businessman hosts “barbershop talk” to discuss crime issues

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With Columbus just wrapping up a record year for homicides, many in the community are hoping for change in 2022.

A group of men gathered at Delontaye Taylor’s Studio X, a local barbershop, Thursday night to talk about the issues leading to the violence.

A panel of nine men, including local Attorney and Activist Teddy Reese, spoke on the issues on crime. They set aside time to honor Muscogee County Sheriff’s Deputy Sergeant Sherman Peebles who died of COVID-19 last year.

‘’I think its amazing that we can provide this to the city because these kids really don’t care nowadays,” said Delontaye Taylor, organizer. “These kids are really doing what they want. Like we talked about in the panel, they don’t have they don’t fear anything. That’s why you see all these deaths and all of these killers in the city because they don’t fear. And they don’t even fear God if you ask me - and it’s unfortunate.”

Taylor says providing this event to the community means a lot to him. He says he hope it can encourage others to get out and make change.

