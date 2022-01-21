Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Funeral arrangements announced for retired Ft. Benning Commanding General

Former Ft. Benning Commanding General dies at 91
Former Ft. Benning Commanding General dies at 91(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for retired Lieutenant General Sam Wetzel.

Military officials say the funeral will be at 1 p.m. on January 28, in St. Anne Catholic Church - located at 2000 Kay Circle in Columbus.

The burial will be at the Fort Benning cemetery at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Wetzel graduated from West Point in 1952 and served 34 years in the U.S. Army. He commanded different platoons and companies during the Korean and Vietnam Wars, plus in Germany. Five years after taking command on Fort Benning, Wetzel retired from the Army in 1986. The military awards for this cancer survivor include the Distinguished Service Medal and Bronze Star.

The National Infantry Museum tells us there hasn’t been a 3-star General buried there since 2017.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talbot County Probate & Magistrate Judge Sherrell Terry has died suddenly at age 45.
Talbot County Judge Sherrell Terry found dead in her home
Columbus woman arrested for insurance fraud
Columbus woman arrested for insurance fraud
Authorities investigate possible hate crime after noose found in Talbot Co.
Authorities investigate possible hate crime after noose found in Talbot Co.
Muscogee County School District to launch virtual program
What’s the status of Child Tax Credit payments?

Latest News

Auburn students are showing their dedication to the Auburn men’s basketball program. Students...
Auburn students camp out ahead of game against Kentucky
Two Russell County men arrested on multiple drug charges
Two Russell County men arrested on multiple drug charges
Funeral arrangements announced for Talbot Co. judge
Funeral arrangements announced for Talbot Co. judge
Local democrat, republican reacts to Biden's speech
Local democrats, republicans react to President Biden’s speech