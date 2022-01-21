Funeral arrangements announced for retired Ft. Benning Commanding General

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for retired Lieutenant General Sam Wetzel.

Military officials say the funeral will be at 1 p.m. on January 28, in St. Anne Catholic Church - located at 2000 Kay Circle in Columbus.

The burial will be at the Fort Benning cemetery at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Wetzel graduated from West Point in 1952 and served 34 years in the U.S. Army. He commanded different platoons and companies during the Korean and Vietnam Wars, plus in Germany. Five years after taking command on Fort Benning, Wetzel retired from the Army in 1986. The military awards for this cancer survivor include the Distinguished Service Medal and Bronze Star.

The National Infantry Museum tells us there hasn’t been a 3-star General buried there since 2017.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.