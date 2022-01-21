Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Funeral arrangements announced for Talbot Co. judge

Funeral arrangements announced for Talbot Co. judge
Funeral arrangements announced for Talbot Co. judge(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Talbot County Judge Sherrell Terry.

Judge Terry, 45, was found dead by her father shortly after 12 p.m. Wednesday at the Shiloh home they shared together, according to the coroner.

The public viewing is set for Friday, January 28, from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Terry Family Funeral Home LLC - located at 145 N. College St. in Hamilton, Georgia.

The celebration of Terry’s life is set for Saturday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m. at the Talbotton Central Elementary School - located at 945 Washington Ave. in Talbotton, Georgia.

For those who cannot attend the service, it’ll be uploaded to Anderson and Marshall Funeral Home Inc.

She was elected in 2020 and followed in the footsteps of her father and predecessor, former Judge John R. Terry. She was the first female probate judge in Talbot County.

We’re told the judge was an active member of her community and a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talbot County Probate & Magistrate Judge Sherrell Terry has died suddenly at age 45.
Talbot County Judge Sherrell Terry found dead in her home
Columbus woman arrested for insurance fraud
Columbus woman arrested for insurance fraud
Authorities investigate possible hate crime after noose found in Talbot Co.
Authorities investigate possible hate crime after noose found in Talbot Co.
Muscogee County School District to launch virtual program
What’s the status of Child Tax Credit payments?

Latest News

Auburn students are showing their dedication to the Auburn men’s basketball program. Students...
Auburn students camp out ahead of game against Kentucky
Former Ft. Benning Commanding General dies at 91
Funeral arrangements announced for retired Ft. Benning Commanding General
Two Russell County men arrested on multiple drug charges
Two Russell County men arrested on multiple drug charges
Local democrat, republican reacts to Biden's speech
Local democrats, republicans react to President Biden’s speech