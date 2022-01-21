Funeral arrangements announced for Talbot Co. judge

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Talbot County Judge Sherrell Terry.

Judge Terry, 45, was found dead by her father shortly after 12 p.m. Wednesday at the Shiloh home they shared together, according to the coroner.

The public viewing is set for Friday, January 28, from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Terry Family Funeral Home LLC - located at 145 N. College St. in Hamilton, Georgia.

The celebration of Terry’s life is set for Saturday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m. at the Talbotton Central Elementary School - located at 945 Washington Ave. in Talbotton, Georgia.

For those who cannot attend the service, it’ll be uploaded to Anderson and Marshall Funeral Home Inc.

She was elected in 2020 and followed in the footsteps of her father and predecessor, former Judge John R. Terry. She was the first female probate judge in Talbot County.

We’re told the judge was an active member of her community and a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

