Ga. implements new mortgage assistance program
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Financial assistance is coming for people in danger of losing their home.
Georgia is implementing a Mortgage Assistance Program. A $354 million stimulus fund will be used to help homeowners with mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, and past-due utilities.
Applicants must provide a driver’s license, a mortgage statement, and tax returns and/or income verification documents.
Find details below:
