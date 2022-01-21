Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ga. implements new mortgage assistance program

(WAFB)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Financial assistance is coming for people in danger of losing their home.

Georgia is implementing a Mortgage Assistance Program. A $354 million stimulus fund will be used to help homeowners with mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, and past-due utilities.

Applicants must provide a driver’s license, a mortgage statement, and tax returns and/or income verification documents.

Find details below:

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talbot County Probate & Magistrate Judge Sherrell Terry has died suddenly at age 45.
Talbot County Judge Sherrell Terry found dead in her home
Columbus woman arrested for insurance fraud
Columbus woman arrested for insurance fraud
Family members of the 71-year-old say she will be remembered for always trying to do the right...
Grandmother second bystander killed by Columbus gunfire in last six months
Columbus police searching for missing 14-year-old Dajanece Goldsboro - pictured on the left.
Columbus police searching for missing 14-year-old
Authorities investigate possible hate crime after noose found in Talbot Co.
Authorities investigate possible hate crime after noose found in Talbot Co.

Latest News

An organization and businesses throughout the Fountain City are coming together to raise...
Nonprofit amping up human trafficking awareness in Columbus
Nonprofit amping up human trafficking awareness in Columbus
Nonprofit amping up human trafficking awareness in Columbus
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office searching for sex offender
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrests sex offender
Residents say things like this just don’t happen.
Waverly Hall residents react after noose found hanging from tree