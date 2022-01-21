Nearly 300 COVID cases reported in Muscogee County schools
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The latest COVID-19 update from the Muscogee County School District shows nearly 300 students and staffers have tested positive for the virus.
The school districted reported 276 coronavirus cases and 356 isolations during the week ending Jan. 21:
|Students
|Employees
|206 in-person student positive cases
|70 school-based employee cases
|301 students quarantined/isolated and/or direct contacts
|52 school-based employee self-quarantine or isolation cases
|Total students enrolled: 30,827
|Total school-based employees: 3,637
According to the data, coronavirus cases and isolations have increased from the previous week.
