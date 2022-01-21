Business Break
Nearly 300 COVID cases reported in Muscogee County schools

The school districted reported 276 coronavirus cases and 356 isolations during the week ending...
The school districted reported 276 coronavirus cases and 356 isolations during the week ending Jan. 21.(WAVE 3 News)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The latest COVID-19 update from the Muscogee County School District shows nearly 300 students and staffers have tested positive for the virus.

The school districted reported 276 coronavirus cases and 356 isolations during the week ending Jan. 21:

StudentsEmployees
206 in-person student positive cases70 school-based employee cases
301 students quarantined/isolated and/or direct contacts52 school-based employee self-quarantine or isolation cases
Total students enrolled: 30,827Total school-based employees: 3,637

According to the data, coronavirus cases and isolations have increased from the previous week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

