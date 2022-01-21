Nearly 300 COVID cases reported in Muscogee County schools

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The latest COVID-19 update from the Muscogee County School District shows nearly 300 students and staffers have tested positive for the virus.

The school districted reported 276 coronavirus cases and 356 isolations during the week ending Jan. 21:

Students Employees 206 in-person student positive cases 70 school-based employee cases 301 students quarantined/isolated and/or direct contacts 52 school-based employee self-quarantine or isolation cases Total students enrolled: 30,827 Total school-based employees: 3,637

According to the data, coronavirus cases and isolations have increased from the previous week.

