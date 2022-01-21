Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Richards Middle School adds extra security after social media threat

Muscogee County School District logo
Muscogee County School District logo(Source: Muscogee County School District)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Richards Middle School has added extra security on campus Friday, Jan. 21, after a social media threat.

According to Richards Middle School principal Lance Henderson, the school received notification of the threat on Thursday evening. The threat was posted on an Instagram page where students anonymously post about other students and the school.

After the person submitted the post that threatened the school, security was alerted immediately.

Muscogee County police are assisting to identify the student involved with the threat - and the student has been identified and is being interviewed with their parents.

The Muscogee County School District says the threat was not credible, and the school has returned to normal operations.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talbot County Probate & Magistrate Judge Sherrell Terry has died suddenly at age 45.
Talbot County Judge Sherrell Terry found dead in her home
Columbus woman arrested for insurance fraud
Columbus woman arrested for insurance fraud
Authorities investigate possible hate crime after noose found in Talbot Co.
Authorities investigate possible hate crime after noose found in Talbot Co.
Muscogee County School District to launch virtual program
What’s the status of Child Tax Credit payments?

Latest News

Local democrat, republican reacts to Biden's speech
Local democrats, republicans react to President Biden’s speech
Local democrat, republican reacts to Biden's speech
Local democrats and republican react to Biden's speech
The group also set aside time to honor Muscogee County Sheriff’s Deputy Sergeant Sherman...
Columbus businessman hosts “barbershop talk” to discuss crime issues
Former Ft. Benning Commanding General dies at 91
Former Ft. Benning Commanding General dies at 91