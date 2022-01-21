Richards Middle School adds extra security after social media threat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Richards Middle School has added extra security on campus Friday, Jan. 21, after a social media threat.

According to Richards Middle School principal Lance Henderson, the school received notification of the threat on Thursday evening. The threat was posted on an Instagram page where students anonymously post about other students and the school.

After the person submitted the post that threatened the school, security was alerted immediately.

Muscogee County police are assisting to identify the student involved with the threat - and the student has been identified and is being interviewed with their parents.

The Muscogee County School District says the threat was not credible, and the school has returned to normal operations.

