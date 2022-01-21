Business Break
Two Russell County men arrested on multiple drug charges
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Two Russell County men are behind bars on multiple drug charges.

Jaheim Reginald Mathis and Jaleen Tyrese Mathis were both arrested on January 20 by Russell County Sheriff’s Office Investigators.

Jaheim Mathis was charged with the following:

  • Trafficking in marijuana
  • Trafficking in MDMA
  • Possession of a controlled substance (THC)
  • Possession of a short barreled shotgun
  • Two counts of receiving stolen property 2nd degree

Jaleen Mathis was charged with the following:

  • Trafficking in marijuana
  • Trafficking in MDMA
  • Possession of a controlled substance (THC)
  • Receiving stolen property 2nd degree

Investigators seized 12.2 pounds of marijuana, 906 tablets of MDMA, 512 THC vape cartridges, $23,864.00 and several firearms - two of which were stolen.

Russell County Sheriff’s Office had help with the arrests from the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Investigators, Coweta County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.

