Waverly Hall residents react after noose found hanging from tree

WAVERLY HALL, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re hearing from residents of the Oak Mountain neighborhood in Waverly Hall where a noose was found this week.

Thursday, News Leader 9 went door-to-door in this neighborhood talking with residents and every person we talked with says they were in disbelief when they heard the news on the TV.

Talbot County authorities found the noose hanging from a tree on land off Red Bud Court Tuesday afternoon.

According to Investigator Michael Kirby, it was reported to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office by an African American land owner. The noose was near his property line and visible from a main road in the subdivision.

Kirby says they have launched a hate crime investigation to determine who placed the noose there, whether it was meant to intimidate or as a hoax. Either way, authorities want to get to the bottom of it.

Residents say things like this just don’t happen.

“It was a shocker, my first thought was that it was kids playing a joke on another kid or something - that was my first thought because it doesn’t happen here,” said Teresa McCool, HOA president.

“Everybody loves each other around here,” expressed Janice Dyson, treasurer of HOA.

Investigators with the Talbot County sheriff’s office say they are canvassing neighbors in Oak Mountain Estates hoping to learn more information about how and why the noose was there..

They’re asking anyone with information to call the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office at 706-665-8681.

We will continue to keep you updated on air and online as we learn new information.

