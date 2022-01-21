WTVM Coat Drive raises 740 coats

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The annual WTVM Coat Drive is now officially complete.

Hundreds of donated coats have now been cleaned and they’re ready for a new home for anyone in need.

Generosity was shown with every donated coat and the WTVM News Leader 9 Coat Drive was a huge sucess. There were 740 coats donated during this year’s drive compared to 500 last year.

The coats you donated went to Master Kleen for a total dry cleaning before heading to Valley Rescue Mission on Second Avenue in Columus.

“We’re thrilled to be able to help folks in the community who are in need,” said Rhonda Eysel of Master Kleen. “Our employees and staff rally and they want to get these things cleaned and hung up and delivered to be able to help folks who are in need.”

News Leader 9 met Derrick who says this will be a huge blessing in his life.

“It’s a great thing for the homeless people. It’s a blessing.”

Derrick is homeless in Columbus as we asked him if he would like to share a message with WTVM viewers.

“I’m a good person,” he said.

The new CEO of Valley Rescue Mission says this is what the heart of the organization is about - helping people and spreading the love of God.

“Columbus is a great city and this is a great example of the community showing up to help out it’s neighbor, and what a great community it is,” said Vann Ellison. “This is not only a way to add comfort to someone’s life, but to also save someone’s life.”

These timely donations will bring warmth to new owners.

News Leader 9 would like to specially thank Master Kleen for their hard work. We’d also like to thank our great partners at SONS Chevrolet in Columbus, SONS Ford in Auburn, and the Mike Hostilo Law Firm. Also, thanks to all of you who donated, too!

