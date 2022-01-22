Arrests made after Opelika shoplifting incident leads to chase

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - What started as a response to a shoplifting call at the Tractor Supply Co. store on Pepperell Parkway in Opelika ended in a crash on Highway 280 and two people behind bars.

Opelika police say they attempted to make a traffic stop on possible shoplifting suspects around 11:30 a.m. Friday when the duo took off from the scene.

A short pursuit started and ended with the suspects crashing their vehicle on Highway 280.

Authorities say Robert Menniefield was arrested for attempting to elude, theft of property and other outstanding warrants. A second, unidentified suspect was arrested on an outstanding warrant, according to police.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.