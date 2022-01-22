City of Auburn awarded $1.5M to improve Shug Jordan Pkwy.

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn has been awarded $1.51 million to make improvements to Shug Jordan Parkway.

The funds will assist in widening and resurfacing of Shug Jordan Parkway between Richland Road and the former Armory location at 1455 Shug Jordan Parkway, according to city officials. A center turn lane and a culvert extension will also be added with the project.

The funding, announced this week by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), was issued from the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Project II (ATRIP) - a program developed by the Rebuild Alabama Act.

“We’re always grateful for programs like ATRIP that help us stretch our taxpayer’s dollars in bringing improvements to our infrastructure,” said Auburn Mayor Ron Anders. “I’d like to extend thanks on behalf of the City of Auburn to Gov. Kay Ivey and our state transportation department for helping us improve Auburn’s roadways.”

The City of Auburn says it has recognized the need for left turn lanes along Shug Jordan Parkway for many years and has previously partnered with ALDOT to add them in other sections of the road.

Officials say this addition is expected to increase safety in the area while minimizing accidents due to vehicles slowing down to turn.

There’s no word on when the project will start, but all projects are required to move forward within two years.

