Fundraiser underway to help Troup Co. first responders during crisis situations

By WTVM Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - After several firefighters were hurt during a fire in LaGrange, people are raising money to help first responders injured on the job.

In September 2018, the LaGrange Fire Department responded to a call on Revis Street. Officials say the entire kitchen was on fire inside this home. Smoke was coming out of the roof and the kitchen eventually exploded. While crews worked hard putting out the flames, four firefighters were injured. It took one of them more than a year to recover.

“During their recovery, they needed funding, they couldn’t work, even though their medical bills were covered in the city,” said Chief John Brant, LaGrange Fire Department.

All of those firefighters have recovered and one of them got a new job. To offset financial strain caused when first responders are injured on the job, a rodeo fundraiser has begun in honor of those firefighters.

That rodeo will return on March 11 and 12 in West Point after being cancelled for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone who would like to become a sponsor should call any Troup County public safety agency.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

