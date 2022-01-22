SafeHouse Ministries opening warming center in Columbus this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the extreme cold, SafeHouse ministries in Columbus is taking in anyone looking to escape the frigid temperatures.

Its temporary warming center has surplus cots, beds, blankets and pillows.

The warming facility will be available beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday until Monday at 2 p.m. at Rose Hill United Methodist Church on Hamilton Road in Columbus.

The organization says no one will be turned away.

