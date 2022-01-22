Suspected drunk driver crashes into 2 Eufaula residences

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Two mobile homes in Eufaula have sustained major damage after a suspected drunk driver crashed into them.

The Eufaula Police Department says no injuries were reported in the one-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

Authorities say the unnamed driver was taken into custody for driving under the influence, possession of controlled substances, and other charges.

