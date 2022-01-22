Business Break
Suspected drunk driver crashes into 2 Eufaula residences

The Eufaula Police Department says no injuries were reported in the one-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.(Source: Eufaula Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Two mobile homes in Eufaula have sustained major damage after a suspected drunk driver crashed into them.

The Eufaula Police Department says no injuries were reported in the one-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

Authorities say the unnamed driver was taken into custody for driving under the influence, possession of controlled substances, and other charges.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

