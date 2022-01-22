Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Wildfire near California’s Big Sur forces evacuations

Officials have shut down Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to...
Officials have shut down Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to Carmel-By-The-Sea.(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 2:40 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire in coastal California has forced evacuations in the Big Sur area.

News outlets report Monterey County officials ordered the evacuations late Friday after the wildfire started in the Palo Colorado canyon and grew to more than 250 acres.

The wildfire is being called the Colorado Fire. Officials have shut down Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to Carmel-By-The-Sea.

The American Red Cross set up a shelter at a middle school.

A wind advisory had been issued in the Bay Area for Friday night through Saturday morning, though meteorologists said strong winds were most likely in higher elevations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talbot County Probate & Magistrate Judge Sherrell Terry has died suddenly at age 45.
Talbot County Judge Sherrell Terry found dead in her home
Columbus woman arrested for insurance fraud
Columbus woman arrested for insurance fraud
Muscogee County School District logo
Richards Middle School adds extra security after social media threat
Muscogee County School District to launch virtual program
The group also set aside time to honor Muscogee County Sheriff’s Deputy Sergeant Sherman...
Columbus businessman hosts “barbershop talk” to discuss crime issues

Latest News

Police say they attempted to make a traffic stop on possible shoplifting suspects when the duo...
Arrests made after Opelika shoplifting incident leads to chase
Arrests made after Opelika shoplifting incident leads to chase
Arrests made after Opelika shoplifting incident leads to chase
This photo from video shows NYPD officers at Harlem Hospital after an officer was killed and...
Official: 1 officer killed, 1 seriously hurt in NYC shooting
FILE - The Congregation Beth Israel synagogue is shown, Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas....
Jewish leaders urge worship attendance after hostage siege