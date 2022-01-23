Sunny for Sunday!!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clear skies overnight will make for a very cold start to Sunday with low temperatures in the mid-20s for many of us across the Chattahoochee Valley. Abundant sunshine in the afternoon will warm us up to the mid-50s in the afternoon though to make for a pleasant afternoon outside. Heading into the work week, we will keep clear skies around for the most part on Monday with another cold start to the day in the upper-20s while highs climb to the upper-50s and a few clouds build in during the afternoon hours. Tuesday is our next shot at rain, but things are starting to trend a little bit more dry ahead of our next frontal system. Nonetheless, we will keep about a 20-30% coverage of showers in the forecast on Tuesday before sunshine returns midweek. Our next shot at rain after that comes Friday into Saturday, and once this frontal system clears us we will see cold mornings and cool afternoons return to the forecast.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.