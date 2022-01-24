Business Break
Acting Muscogee County district attorney plans to apply for position

Acting District Attorney Sheneka Terry says she plans to apply for the job previously held by...
Acting District Attorney Sheneka Terry says she plans to apply for the job previously held by Mark Jones.
By WTVM Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re learning new details about the process of filling the position of convicted Muscogee County District Attorney Mark Jones.

Acting District Attorney Sheneka Terry tells News Leader 9 she plans to apply for the job.

Terry says she received notification on Friday from Governor Brian Kemp indicating he is now soliciting nominations and applications for Jones’ unexpired term, which ends in 2024.

The governor sent the advertisement to members of the Georgia Bar Association.

Jones is serving one year in prison on public corruption charges.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

