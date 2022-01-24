Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn Basketball No. 1 in AP Top 25 for first time in program history

Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) and Kentucky guard Kellan Grady (31) battle for a ball as it...
Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) and Kentucky guard Kellan Grady (31) battle for a ball as it goes out of bounds during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn’s men’s basketball team made history Monday when the Associated Press poll results revealed they were the new No. 1 team in the nation. It’s a spot in the AP Top 25 the Tigers had never reached, until now.

The Tigers were edged out of the historic spot a week ago when Gonzaga took the top spot by just four votes.

After dispatching Georgia midweek and the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday, there was no doubt which team would lead the nation when the tally was final.

The Tigers rallied from a 10-point deficit against Kentucky to win their 15th straight game in likely the biggest home game since Auburn Arena opened in 2010.

The Tigers are on a 15-game winning streak and are 18-1 overall so far for the season, including 7-0 in SEC play.

Gonzaga, Arizona, Baylor and Kansas round out the week’s Top 5 teams.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they attempted to make a traffic stop on possible shoplifting suspects when the duo...
Arrests made after Opelika shoplifting incident leads to chase
Two Russell County men arrested on multiple drug charges
Talbot County Probate & Magistrate Judge Sherrell Terry has died suddenly at age 45.
Talbot County Judge Sherrell Terry found dead in her home
Officials say this project is expected to increase safety in the area while minimizing...
City of Auburn awarded $1.5M for Shug Jordan Pkwy. improvements
Community leaders address poverty’s connection to crime in Columbus

Latest News

Auburn students are showing their dedication to the Auburn men’s basketball program. Students...
Auburn students camp out ahead of game against Kentucky
Georgia's Stetson Bennett celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football...
Georgia National Championship celebration, parade set for Saturday
Alabama ratio
Have you been on “Auburn Twitter” lately? If not, you may be asking “what do you meme?”
Georgia's Adonai Mitchel catches a touchdown pass over Alabama's Khyree Jackson during the...
Georgia fans react to historic National Championship win