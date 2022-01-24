Auburn Basketball No. 1 in AP Top 25 for first time in program history

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn’s men’s basketball team made history Monday when the Associated Press poll results revealed they were the new No. 1 team in the nation. It’s a spot in the AP Top 25 the Tigers had never reached, until now.

The Tigers were edged out of the historic spot a week ago when Gonzaga took the top spot by just four votes.

After dispatching Georgia midweek and the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday, there was no doubt which team would lead the nation when the tally was final.

No. 1️⃣



For the first time in program history, your Tigers are ranked No. 1 in the @AP_Top25!#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/knw6Cgttiw — Auburn Basketball 🦚 (@AuburnMBB) January 24, 2022

The Tigers rallied from a 10-point deficit against Kentucky to win their 15th straight game in likely the biggest home game since Auburn Arena opened in 2010.

The Tigers are on a 15-game winning streak and are 18-1 overall so far for the season, including 7-0 in SEC play.

Gonzaga, Arizona, Baylor and Kansas round out the week’s Top 5 teams.

