Auburn Tigers are ranked No. 1, first time in men’s basketball program history

(Butch Dill | AP)
By Caroline Grace
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Tigers are ranked No. 1 for the first time in men’s basketball program history.

Auburn takes the top spot from Gonzaga following an 80-71 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats. The Tigers received 45 first-place votes while Gonzaga only had 15.

They remain the only team in the country who has not lost a game in regulation, and they are among one other team with the longest active win streak at fifteen games.

As of now, Auburn still has one more ranked opponent on their schedule while Gonzaga has none.

Behind Auburn at No.1 and Gonzaga at No.2 are Arizona, Baylor and Kansas respectively.

Auburn is on the road tomorrow to face Missouri and then back home on Saturday for a matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners.

