Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

A Cold Start to the Work Week

Anna’s Forecast!
Harris County, GA Sunset
Harris County, GA Sunset(Angela Jones)
By Anna Sims
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clear skies overnight will bring us a very cold start to the work week with lows in the upper-20s. Sunshine will still be abundant through the first half of the day on Monday before clouds start to return in the late afternoon hours. Highs are still in the 50s through the end of the week, but we have two cold fronts to track over the next week. The first rolls through Tuesday evening and will bring a few showers back to the forecast on Tuesday during the daytime hours before things dry out again overnight. Behind the front, we will see sunshine through Thursday while we keep cold mornings and mild afternoons across the area. The next shot at rain comes on Friday ahead of our next front, but we will still have to fine-tune the rain coverage and timing for this one. It is looking likely that behind this front we will see clear skies return with lows in the mid-20s and cooler afternoon highs again next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they attempted to make a traffic stop on possible shoplifting suspects when the duo...
Arrests made after Opelika shoplifting incident leads to chase
Talbot County Probate & Magistrate Judge Sherrell Terry has died suddenly at age 45.
Talbot County Judge Sherrell Terry found dead in her home
Two Russell County men arrested on multiple drug charges
Community leaders address poverty’s connection to crime in Columbus
Columbus woman arrested for insurance fraud
Columbus woman arrested for insurance fraud

Latest News

Sunrise over Lake Harding
Sunny for Sunday!!
Derek Kinkade
Cold Weekend Ahead; Rain Chances Return Next Tuesday
Cloudy, cold and a bit breezy today. We’ll have occasional light rain showers and drizzle...
Cold and dreary Friday, Drying out this weekend
Cloudy, cold and a bit breezy with some light showers and drizzle in spots this afternoon.
Friday Morning Weather on the Go