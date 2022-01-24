A Cold Start to the Work Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clear skies overnight will bring us a very cold start to the work week with lows in the upper-20s. Sunshine will still be abundant through the first half of the day on Monday before clouds start to return in the late afternoon hours. Highs are still in the 50s through the end of the week, but we have two cold fronts to track over the next week. The first rolls through Tuesday evening and will bring a few showers back to the forecast on Tuesday during the daytime hours before things dry out again overnight. Behind the front, we will see sunshine through Thursday while we keep cold mornings and mild afternoons across the area. The next shot at rain comes on Friday ahead of our next front, but we will still have to fine-tune the rain coverage and timing for this one. It is looking likely that behind this front we will see clear skies return with lows in the mid-20s and cooler afternoon highs again next weekend.

