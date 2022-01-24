Crumbl Cookies to open in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Crumbl Cookies will soon take east Alabama by storm with its famous pink box.

Crumbl Cookies - Auburn will open at 2638 Enterprise Drive in Opelika.

Each week, Crumbl Cookies rotates their menu to give customers a variety of different specialty flavors to taste and enjoy.

Crumbl Cookies - Auburn will have a grand opening week menu that will contain a few of the 120 rotating weekly flavors including Crumbl’s staple chilled sugar and milk chocolate chip. The grand opening is scheduled for February 10.

Some of the Crumbl specialty cookies include: Cornbread, Cookies and Cream, S’Mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Orange Roll, Buttermilk Pancake, Galaxy Brownie, and many more!

The shop is hiring shift leads and bakers. To apply for a job, email your resume to al.auburn@crumbl.com.

For more information on the cookie shop, CLICK HERE.

