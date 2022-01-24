Business Break
EAMC among health systems that provide ‘unnecessary’ care, study says

By WTVM Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A new study ranks East Alabama Medical Center top five in the nation for the overuse of unnecessary health care.

The study says the Opelika facility causes patients to pay more for treatment that may not have been needed to begin with, according to the Journal of the American Medical Association.

The study, in part, states health systems that employ fewer primary care physicians, have higher bed counts or are investor-owned are more likely to provide more unnecessary or low-value care.

They’re referring to care such as pap smears for women over the age of 65, abdominal CT scans with and without contrast among other procedures.

East Alabama Medical Center responded to the study:

