EAMC among health systems that provide ‘unnecessary’ care, study says

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A new study ranks East Alabama Medical Center top five in the nation for the overuse of unnecessary health care.

The study says the Opelika facility causes patients to pay more for treatment that may not have been needed to begin with, according to the Journal of the American Medical Association.

The study, in part, states health systems that employ fewer primary care physicians, have higher bed counts or are investor-owned are more likely to provide more unnecessary or low-value care.

They’re referring to care such as pap smears for women over the age of 65, abdominal CT scans with and without contrast among other procedures.

East Alabama Medical Center responded to the study:

“We reviewed this report, however, it would require a significant amount of time, resources and research to replicate the study’s overuse index and data methodologies to formulate a fully informed response. As we continue in our fifth peak of a now 22-month pandemic, these are not readily available resources. Had the investigators provided individual hospitals with their 2016-2018 detailed data analyses, the information could have possibly been validated and proven valuable. For now, we will remain focused on our mission to provide high-quality, compassionate health care. Our organization participates in many statewide and national quality and patient safety initiatives, and has won numerous awards in that arena. We continuously assess the care we provide to patients based on their individual needs to ensure the best possible outcomes. It should be noted that our profile on Medicare’s extensive Hospital Compare website indicates no abnormalities that would give patients any concern. Instead, our marks are favorable and very much in line with other quality-minded hospitals.”

