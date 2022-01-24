Business Break
GBI, FBI investigating after noose found in Talbot County

By WTVM Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAVERLY HALL, Ga. (WTVM) - The FBI and GBI are investigating after a noose was found on property in Talbot County last week.

The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office started a hate crime investigation after the noose was found hanging from a tree near the property of an African American landowner in Oak Mountain Estates in Waverly Hall.

Talbot County authorities say they are working to figure out whether the noose was meant to intimidate someone or if it was a hoax.

The noose has been sent to the GBI Crime Lab for analysis.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Goodwill to allocate $1M to seven regional technical colleges
Piedmont Columbus Regional to require medical masks for visitors, patients
Stewart Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
Acting Muscogee County district attorney plans to apply for position
