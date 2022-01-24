GBI, FBI investigating after noose found in Talbot County

WAVERLY HALL, Ga. (WTVM) - The FBI and GBI are investigating after a noose was found on property in Talbot County last week.

The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office started a hate crime investigation after the noose was found hanging from a tree near the property of an African American landowner in Oak Mountain Estates in Waverly Hall.

Talbot County authorities say they are working to figure out whether the noose was meant to intimidate someone or if it was a hoax.

The noose has been sent to the GBI Crime Lab for analysis.

