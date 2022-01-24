Goodwill to allocate $1M to seven regional technical colleges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Goodwill Southern Rivers announced on Monday, January 24, that it will be awarding $1 million to be divided equally amongst the seven regional technical colleges within its territory.

Through this initiative, technical and community colleges will receive funds to help make up the difference between an individual’s grant for technical training and the cost of tuition.

“This initiative is designed to bridge the gap between existing scholarships and grants and the actual cost of tuition.” said Jack Warden, Goodwill President and CEO. “There are several grants and scholarships out there, but in some instances, they fall short of the actual cost of the program. Oftentimes this is just a few hundred dollars, but that can be a huge barrier to someone trying to get an education to start their career. This money will be distributed by the individual colleges to cover that difference.”

Below is a list of the seven colleges within the 50-county territory served by Goodwill Southern Rivers:

Albany Technical College | Albany, Georgia

Chattahoochee Valley Community College | Phenix City, Alabama

Columbus Technical College | Columbus, Georgia

Southern Regional Technical College | Tifton, Georgia

Southern Union State Community College | Opelika, Alabama

West Georgia Technical College | Carrollton, Georgia

Wiregrass Technical College | Valdosta, Georgia

The gap grants will be managed through the colleges’ foundations, and each college will develop and manage their own selection criteria.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.