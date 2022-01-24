Goodwill Southern Rivers offering free tax preparation services

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Monday is the first day the Internal Revenue Service will accept and process tax returns.

“Anyone who earns $57,000 or less in their household income is eligible to have their taxes done for free,” said Denise Eckley, career manager for the Goodwill Career Center in Columbus.

Goodwill will begin filing tax returns January 31 and will run through the end of tax season on April 18. Current year tax returns will be prepared during tax season, while prior year tax returns and amendments will be completed by appointment after April 18.

Goodwill is offering multiple ways to get your taxes done for free this tax season as they implement more convenient ways for individuals to file their taxes.

Taxpayers will have the option to choose between traditional in-person appointments, quick and easy drop-off appointments, virtual tax services, or a “do it yourself” (DIY) option. No unscheduled walk-ins will be allowed this tax season.

”One of the most biggest changes to this tax season was the advanced child tax credit. Another major change is the actual economical impact payment. The last stimulus in the amount of $1,400 per person,” said Kelton Biggs, site coordinator for Goodwill’s tax program.

Eckley adds, ”While that is not taxable it does need to be resolved on your 2021 tax return.”

Eckley says if you plan on taking advantage of the free service through the group, there’s some items you want to make sure you have on hand at the time of your appointment such as your driver’s license, social security cards for you or your dependents, and your W2. Eckley says if you received the $250-300 child tax credit last year, you’ll need to declare that on your 2021 tax return.

Below is a list of the documents needed to file taxes:

• Social security cards for yourself and all dependents

• W-2s for each job held in 2021 for each person in the household

• Photo ID

• Health insurance for 1095 A/B/C



• Form 6419 (letter defining your Advanced Child Tax Credit, if applicable)

• Form 1098 (mortgage statement, if applicable)

• Form 1444-C (statement for Economic Impact Payment #3, if applicable)

• Childcare expenses

• Last year’s tax returns

• Bank account information (for direct deposit)

“Say, you got the advanced child tax credit - you will receive, if you have not already, a form that will allow you to know exactly how much you received so far. So, that could be resolved on your taxes,” said Eckley.

That form Eckley mentions is called a 6419 and the IRS will be sending them out in the mail this month. All individuals are asked to call toll-free at 1-833-755-2179 to make a tax preparation appointment.

Below is a list of locations to get your taxes done for free with Goodwill:

• Midtown Columbus

• Opelika

• Phenix City

• LaGrange

The health and safety of staff clients remain a priority and individuals who schedule in-person or drop-off appointments should expect increased sanitization of high-touch areas, social distancing, sneeze guard installations at the front desk and tax preparation stations. The wearing of masks is also encouraged.

To make an appointment, individuals can call toll-free at 1-833-755-2179 or click here for more information about available filing options.

Goodwill Southern Region’s office, just behind Cross Country Plaza in Columbus, has been offering its free tax service for over 10 years.

