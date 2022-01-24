Business Break
Hundreds gather in Columbus for annual March for Life Rally

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Saturday marked 49 years since U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark case known as “Roe vs Wade.” The court ruled to protect women’s liberty to choose to have an abortion without government restriction. In honor of this year’s anniversary, nearly 200 people showed up for Columbus’ annual March for Life Rally.

More than 100 baby booties lined the front of the Columbus Government Center in remembrance of the many babies loss to abortion.

“In over thirty states in the United States, it is against the law to kill an unborn child no matter what stage of development their in,” said Georgia Senator Randy Robertson.

According to Robertson, over 60 million babies have been aborted - less than two percent as a result of physical conditions of the mother or child.

The National Women’s Health Center in Columbus offers support services for women before and after an abortion. According to Seneca Choices for Life, 25 to 35 people go every weekend.

The center is located on Rosemont Drive.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

