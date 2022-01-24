Kem, Kenny ‘BabyFace’ Edmonds coming to Columbus in April

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - R&B legends Kem and Kenny ‘BabyFace’ Edmonds announced ‘The Full Circle Tour.’

The tour will be in Columbus on April 14, at the Civic Center. On May 5, ‘The Full Circle Tour’ will also be in Macon at the Coliseum.

The tour is in support of Kem’s new full circle EP and the explosive single ‘Stuck on You.’

Tickets will go on sale March 1 at 10 a.m. You can go to Columbus Civic Center to purchase your ticket.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.