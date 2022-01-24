KidsStreet Urgent Care holds grand opening in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - KidsStreet Urgent Care held its grand opening in Columbus Saturday night.

The urgent care opened in the Cross County Plaza on Macon Road.

The grand opening for the event featured balloon artists, pictures with Mickey and Minnie Mouse, raffle prizes, hot chocolate and coffee bars, and much more!

Not only is this urgent care for kids but they also see adults - offering urgent care, primary care, and COVID testing.

“As we know, these are unprecedented times for the healthcare communities and we’ve all felt it and this has been an ongoing situation for two years and we’re just here to alleviate other wait times at other clinics,” said Nicole Tolbert, community engagement specialist. “You know we’re here seven days a week with those extended hours so were able to see patients.”

KidsStreet is open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

