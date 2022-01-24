Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

KidsStreet Urgent Care holds grand opening in Columbus

KidsStreet Urgent Care holds grand opening in Columbus
KidsStreet Urgent Care holds grand opening in Columbus(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - KidsStreet Urgent Care held its grand opening in Columbus Saturday night.

The urgent care opened in the Cross County Plaza on Macon Road.

The grand opening for the event featured balloon artists, pictures with Mickey and Minnie Mouse, raffle prizes, hot chocolate and coffee bars, and much more!

Not only is this urgent care for kids but they also see adults - offering urgent care, primary care, and COVID testing. 

“As we know, these are unprecedented times for the healthcare communities and we’ve all felt it and this has been an ongoing situation for two years and we’re just here to alleviate other wait times at other clinics,” said Nicole Tolbert, community engagement specialist. “You know we’re here seven days a week with those extended hours so were able to see patients.”

KidsStreet is open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they attempted to make a traffic stop on possible shoplifting suspects when the duo...
Arrests made after Opelika shoplifting incident leads to chase
Two Russell County men arrested on multiple drug charges
Talbot County Probate & Magistrate Judge Sherrell Terry has died suddenly at age 45.
Talbot County Judge Sherrell Terry found dead in her home
Officials say this project is expected to increase safety in the area while minimizing...
City of Auburn awarded $1.5M for Shug Jordan Pkwy. improvements
Community leaders address poverty’s connection to crime in Columbus

Latest News

Stewart Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
Stewart Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
Police say they attempted to make a traffic stop on possible shoplifting suspects when the duo...
Arrests made after Opelika shoplifting incident leads to chase
Arrests made after Opelika shoplifting incident leads to chase
Arrests made after Opelika shoplifting incident leads to chase
Officials say this project is expected to increase safety in the area while minimizing...
City of Auburn awarded $1.5M for Shug Jordan Pkwy. improvements