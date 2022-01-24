LaGrange man arrested on multiple charges after riding dirt bike on roadway

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department arrested a man on multiple charges including operation of an off-road vehicle on a roadway.

On January 22, at approximately 2:58 p.m., a LaGrange officer was called to the area of Williams Street in reference to dirt bikes riding on the street.

At that time, the officer observed a dirt bike traveling on Williams Street near the intersection of Juniper Street. The officer then attempted to stop the dirt bike, but the driver failed to yield.

The driver lost control of the dirt bike and crashed into the yard of a residence. The driver, identified as Ladarius Moses, was arrested and charged with operation of an off-road vehicle on a roadway, failure to maintain minimum insurance, and riding a motorcycle with no helmet.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.