New water assistance program aids low-income residents in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new water assistance program is helping low-income Columbus residents.

Enrichment Services Program is partnering with Columbus Water Works for the new program, Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program.

The federally funded program, created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, provides financial relief on water bills to eligible residents.

“Now, we have an additional resource to assist families until they are able to attain self-sufficiency,” said Belva Dorsey, CEO of Enrichment Services Program. “Partnerships are the foundation of our mission, and I am so excited that we are strengthening our mission of eliminating poverty through this new service with Columbus Water Works.”

“We are very excited to be able to join Enrichment Services Program to provide additional assistance for our customers,” said Steve Davis, president of Columbus Water Works.

The amount of assistance is determined by household size, income, and composition. Payments will be issued directly to the water account through Columbus Water Works.

Other eligibility requirements:

Have a total gross income at or below 60% of the State Median Income Guidelines for Georgia

Be responsible for paying the cost of water for the household or be able to verify a water burden

Officials say Columbus households can receive up to $300 in water assistance, including arrearage dues, past-due obligations, and current bills.

