Parents urged to stop using infant loungers after reports of two infant deaths

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, two babies were placed on a Podster...
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, two babies were placed on a Podster and suffocated when their noses and mouths were covered by the lounger or another object.(CPSC)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Authorities are warning consumers to stop using some infant loungers manufactured by Leachco, Inc., after reports of two infant deaths.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, two babies were placed on a Podster and suffocated when their noses and mouths were covered by the lounger or another object.

The infants, 17 days old and 4 months old, died in January 2018 and December 2015, CPSC reported.

The agency continues to emphasize the best place for a baby to sleep is on their backs on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard.

The consumer warning to stop using the Podster, Podster Plush and Podster Playtime comes several months after a different brand of infant loungers was recalled.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said it intends to promptly consider other actions, including a potential filing of an administrative complaint, to protect consumers from this hazard.

Consumers are encouraged to report incidents from Podsters or other similar products to saferproducts.gov.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

