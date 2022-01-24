Business Break
Piedmont Columbus Regional to require medical masks for visitors, patients

A Lee County sheriff's deputy was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional hospital after being shot Wednesday morning.
A Lee County sheriff's deputy was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional hospital after being shot Wednesday morning.(Source: WTVM)
By Deanna McClary
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional is now requiring medical masks - as opposed to cloth masks.

The goal of the updated masking policy is to prevent the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19. The new rule applies across the Piedmont system to visitors, patients, and staff.

“Due to the extremely high transmissibility of the Omicron variant, we felt that extra measures should be taken to protect our staff and patients from infection,” said Dr. Chris Edwards, Chief Medical Officer of Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Surgical masks, KN95 or N95 masks are accepted. If a patient or visitor does not have an appropriate mask, Piedmont staff will provide one.

For more information about Piedmont Columbus Regional, CLICK HERE.

