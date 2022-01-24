Piedmont Columbus Regional to require medical masks for visitors, patients

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional is now requiring medical masks - as opposed to cloth masks.

The goal of the updated masking policy is to prevent the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19. The new rule applies across the Piedmont system to visitors, patients, and staff.

“Due to the extremely high transmissibility of the Omicron variant, we felt that extra measures should be taken to protect our staff and patients from infection,” said Dr. Chris Edwards, Chief Medical Officer of Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Surgical masks, KN95 or N95 masks are accepted. If a patient or visitor does not have an appropriate mask, Piedmont staff will provide one.

