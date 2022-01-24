Quiet Week Ahead; Staying Cooler Than Average

Business Break
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have a quick moving system that will bring some rain to our area late tonight into early Tuesday. The coverage seems to be a bit higher the farther south that you go, but keep the umbrella around tomorrow just in case. Highs will be in the mid 50s, and we will look for similar numbers through Thursday with the sunshine returning for both Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows look to be at or below the freezing mark early on those mornings, but changes will be with us heading into Friday with increasing clouds and an some isolated showers back in the forecast. Behind this system, temperatures will plummet for the weekend with low to mid 40s for highs on Saturday and upper 40s and lower 50s on Sunday. Lows both mornings will be down in the 20s with low to mid 20s on Sunday - in what could be the coldest start of the winter for some folks! The temperatures will be warming up each day for next week with low and mid 60s in about 8-10 days time for highs!

