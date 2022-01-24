Stewart Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

LUMPKIN, Ga. (WTVM) - The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

48-year-old Jenifer Hosch was last seen at her home on Valley Road in Stewart County on January 22, at approximately 12 p.m.

Hosch was seen leaving her residence in a blue Ford Expedition with an Alabama license plate. The tag number is unknown at this time.

She was wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Stewart County Sheriff’s Office at 229-838-4311.

