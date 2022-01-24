Stewart Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUMPKIN, Ga. (WTVM) - The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
48-year-old Jenifer Hosch was last seen at her home on Valley Road in Stewart County on January 22, at approximately 12 p.m.
Hosch was seen leaving her residence in a blue Ford Expedition with an Alabama license plate. The tag number is unknown at this time.
She was wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt.
If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Stewart County Sheriff’s Office at 229-838-4311.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.