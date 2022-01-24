Business Break
Sunshine today leads to a milder afternoon, Clouds increase late

Tyler’s forecast
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a cold start, the sunshine will warm us up by 30° this afternoon. We top out in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. High clouds will start to roll in by mid afternoon ahead of a system moving along the Gulf Coast. Mainly cloudy tonight. A slight chance of a shower toward daybreak. Not as cold with lows mostly in the low 40s. Mostly cloudy Tuesday but that aforementioned system stays mainly to our south. While we will see some light showers around, the best chance for rain will be south of Columbus with much lower coverage expected north of Columbus. Highs in the mid 50s. Full sunshine is back Wednesday and we’ll have a renewed dose of cold nights and cool afternoons. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 50s with lows mostly in the 30s. Another cold front is on track to move in late Friday brining more clouds and a few showers perhaps. That leaves us with another weekend cold snap with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s especially Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

