Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

$1M investment to improve traffic flow in Smiths Station

(Source: WTVM)
By Ben Stanfield
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A huge investment is coming to Smiths Station that will literally pave the way for industry expansion in the city.

Million dollar investments haven’t happened often in the city of Smiths Station, but another one is on the way very soon.

“Phenix City and Columbus to our south, Opelika and Auburn to our north - we’re the heartbeat, center of it all,” exclaimed Smiths Station Mayor F.L. “Bubba” Copeland.

The intersection of Summerville Road at Highway 280 sees significant traffic counts daily and the numbers have been off the charts with the addition of the Love’s Travel Center. Love’s was a multi-million dollar investment in the community and it is the largest private employer in the city.

“It’s been a huge boost and a shot in the arm for the city of Smiths Station,” the mayor said.

The business generates lots of fuel tax dollars as well. And a million of those same dollars will be used to rework the intersection. Smiths Station was awarded a grant for the project from the state.

“We’ve had outstanding growth in the last four, the last five years,” said Mayor F.L. “Bubba” Copeland. “We’ve entered into one of the top 10 fastest growing cities in the state. The traffic that we have has caused quite some issues. The reason why we applied for this grant was to help widen the road here at Love’s here at 280/431 in an effort to get kids to school faster and make the intersection safer.”

It’s a major project as it will help the city’s infrastructure and make it easier to recruit industry to other land parcels in the vicinity.

“It’s just a blessing to be a part of Smiths Station, and we continue to look forward to progressive growth. Where we’re standing at, I look in the next five years the landscape that you see will be totally changed, commercial-wise.”

The city has seen tremendous growth over the past decade - something the mayor wants to continue.

The mayor adds that real estate in the area is seeing major interest.

All of the project’s key players will meet next week to discuss a timetable for moving with the work.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Funeral arrangements set for 71-year-old woman fatally shot while driving in Columbus
Authorities say a complaint reported Sabrina Dennis has not returned home since January 19.
Auburn police searching for missing 19-year-old woman
EAMC among health systems that provide ‘unnecessary’ care, study says
Piedmont Columbus Regional to require medical masks for visitors, patients
arrest
LaGrange man arrested on multiple charges after riding dirt bike on roadway

Latest News

The two were arrested in connection to several car burglaries that happened earlier this month.
Two arrested in string of Lee County car break-ins
Warm Springs man arrested on financial abuse of the elderly
Warm Springs man arrested on financial abuse of the elderly
Crews working vacant house fire in Phenix City
Crews working vacant house fire in Phenix City
Vienna mother in custody after child's remains found
Update: Mother charged after human remains found in missing Vienna child case