$1M investment to improve traffic flow in Smiths Station

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A huge investment is coming to Smiths Station that will literally pave the way for industry expansion in the city.

Million dollar investments haven’t happened often in the city of Smiths Station, but another one is on the way very soon.

“Phenix City and Columbus to our south, Opelika and Auburn to our north - we’re the heartbeat, center of it all,” exclaimed Smiths Station Mayor F.L. “Bubba” Copeland.

The intersection of Summerville Road at Highway 280 sees significant traffic counts daily and the numbers have been off the charts with the addition of the Love’s Travel Center. Love’s was a multi-million dollar investment in the community and it is the largest private employer in the city.

“It’s been a huge boost and a shot in the arm for the city of Smiths Station,” the mayor said.

The business generates lots of fuel tax dollars as well. And a million of those same dollars will be used to rework the intersection. Smiths Station was awarded a grant for the project from the state.

“We’ve had outstanding growth in the last four, the last five years,” said Mayor F.L. “Bubba” Copeland. “We’ve entered into one of the top 10 fastest growing cities in the state. The traffic that we have has caused quite some issues. The reason why we applied for this grant was to help widen the road here at Love’s here at 280/431 in an effort to get kids to school faster and make the intersection safer.”

It’s a major project as it will help the city’s infrastructure and make it easier to recruit industry to other land parcels in the vicinity.

“It’s just a blessing to be a part of Smiths Station, and we continue to look forward to progressive growth. Where we’re standing at, I look in the next five years the landscape that you see will be totally changed, commercial-wise.”

The city has seen tremendous growth over the past decade - something the mayor wants to continue.

The mayor adds that real estate in the area is seeing major interest.

All of the project’s key players will meet next week to discuss a timetable for moving with the work.

